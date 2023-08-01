    বাংলা

    Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool

    British media reported the Saudi Pro League champions, known as Tigers, paid 40 million pounds for the 29-year-old

    Reuters
    Published : 1 August 2023, 03:20 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 03:20 AM

    Brazil midfielder Fabinho has joined Al Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year deal, the Saudi club announced on Monday.

    Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the Saudi Pro League champions, known as Tigers, paid 40 million pounds ($51.33 million) for the 29-year-old.

    Al-Ittihad posted a video on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with the title "Tigers are permitted to pass" in reference to media reports suggesting the deal might be delayed due to the breed of Fabinho's dogs which are prohibited from entering Saudi Arabia.

    The video featured the Brazilian midfielder holding a tiger and saying: "I'm Tiger."

    "Today I leave my home. It's been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible. I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we've experienced together. You will never walk alone," Fabinho wrote on X.

    Fabinho will join Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante at the Jeddah-based club.

    The Brazil international made 219 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival in 2018, and helped the team to the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles.

    Jordan Henderson also left Liverpool last week to join Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

    The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for high-profile players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January in a deal reported to be worth around $220 million per year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Final - Manchester City Media Day - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - June 6, 2023 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez during training
    Saudi investment has changed transfer market: Guardiola
    After a trophy-laden spell at City, Mahrez joins Al-Ahli for a reported sum of 35 million euros
    Premier League - Brentford v Leicester City - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - March 18, 2023 Leicester City's Harvey Barnes applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
    Newcastle sign Barnes from Leicester
    Barnes came through Leicester's academy and was one of the few bright sparks for the East Midlands club last season
    Football - Champions League - Group A - Liverpool v Ajax Amsterdam - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Sept 13, 2022 Liverpool's Joel Matip scores their second goal
    Repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life: FA study
    Former footballers were 3.46 times more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases
    Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 20, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min
    Son says he would rather play for Spurs than move to Saudi club
    "Obviously money is also important, but I dream of playing in the Premier League and still (have) a lot of things to do," the South Korea international said

    Opinion

    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps