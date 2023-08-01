Saudi champions Al-Ittihad sign midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool

Brazil midfielder Fabinho has joined Al Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year deal, the Saudi club announced on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the Saudi Pro League champions, known as Tigers, paid 40 million pounds ($51.33 million) for the 29-year-old.

Al-Ittihad posted a video on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with the title "Tigers are permitted to pass" in reference to media reports suggesting the deal might be delayed due to the breed of Fabinho's dogs which are prohibited from entering Saudi Arabia.