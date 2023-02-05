    বাংলা

    Rashford fires Man Utd to 2-1 win over Palace, Casemiro sees red

    Manchester United survive a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2023, 06:11 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2023, 06:11 PM

    Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

    The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.

    With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short passing as United looked set to cruise to victory.

    However, Palace were thrown a lifeline when Casemiro was shown a straight red card for grabbing Hughes by the throat as both sides clashed following a tackle on Antony, and Jeffrey Schlupp pulled a goal back in the 76th minute to give them hope.

    The visitors poured forward looking for an equaliser but United coach Erik ten Hag sent on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to help stem the onslaught as they hung on for the win.

    Manchester United climbed to third in the table on 42 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal and three behind second-placed Manchester City. While Palace are 12th on 24 points.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sorry Liverpool thrashed 3-0 at Wolves
    Liverpool thrashed at Wolves
    The result is Liverpool's third straight away loss in the league
    Leaders Arsenal sunk by Tarkowski header at Dyche's Everton
    Arsenal sunk by Tarkowski header at Everton
    The defeat left Arsenal with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday
    Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Fulham - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Feb 3, 2023 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reacts
    Fernandez debut for Chelsea ends in goalless draw with Fulham
    Enzo Fernandez, who cost Chelsea's American owners $128.98 million from Benfica, looked comfortable and showed touches of class
    Football - Saudi Super Cup - Semi Final - Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 26, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Al Ittihad's Hamdan Al Shammari.
    Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr
    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner converted from the spot three minutes into added time

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher