US, Mexico, Canada automatically in '26 World Cup

The US men's national team, along with Mexico and Canada, will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The three countries won the right to host the World Cup in a united North American bid. FIFA historically has given host nations the right to play in the World Cup without going through the usual qualification tournaments, though this is the first time FIFA had to set aside three host bids.

The tournament is set to expand from 32 teams to 48 in 2026. Another three berths will be awarded to CONCACAF nations via qualifying.