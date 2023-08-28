Brilliant Biles wins record eighth all-around national title

Biles won her seventh title in 2021 to tie Alfred Jochim, who won the last of his seven in 1933.

"I've been doing it for so long that I don't think about numbers, I think about my performance and overall I hit eight for eight," Biles said in an interview with the Peacock network.

"Eight is the lucky number this year."

Biles entered the second day of the championships with a commanding 2.55 point lead and increased it further when she scored a 14.850 fromthe vault.

A solid performance on the uneven bars garnered a 14.050 and her balance beam routine, which was sharper than on the opening day of the competition, earned her a 14.850.

She finished with her strongest event, the floor exercise, scoring a 15.400 to electrify the crowd at SAP Center.

"It's really amazing," Biles said of the crowd's reaction.

"Everybody in here believes in me, my team mates believe in me, my coaches, my family, everyone.

"I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more, but it feels amazing. I love the fans, I love the crowd. It was really special."