Chelsea happy to be underdogs against Real Madrid, says Lampard

Chelsea are 17 points off the top-four with eight Premier League games left so winning the Champions League is their only realistic road to Europe's elite competition for next season.

Last term they also faced Real Madrid in the quarter-finals and won the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu 3-2 but were knocked out on aggregate due to a 3-1 loss at home.

"One thing I would say that the players have to understand is that this is a special arena and special football club," Lampard added. "My focus will not be on last year, it will be on what we can do this year as a team.

"I think we have to understand the strength of the Real Madrid team. We have to be disciplined with our game off the ball, understand the threats, ways they like to score and how they control the game.

"We also have to show our own strengths in our game. We have to have belief and follow through with what the idea is under pressure."

The Chelsea boss said midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount plus defender Thiago Silva, who all missed the trip to Wolves but trained with the squad on Tuesday, will be available.

"They're all fit, they're all in the squad. They are good and they are here," Lampard said.