Below par Barcelona held to 0-0 draw by Girona in LaLiga

Barcelona coach Xavi was hoping for a reaction from his side following their 4-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final last week, but they struggled to break down a resolute Girona defence that had only kept one other LaLiga clean sheet all season.

"It was a very tough game, Girona played really well. We did well in the high press, but again we could not score," Xavi told reporters.

"It is a pity because we wanted to move 15 points clear of Real Madrid, but this is football. I think you have to value a lot the position we are in (at the top of LaLiga).

"The responsibility to score is on all the team. We played a good game, we were just missing the goal. We tried everything but it was not possible today."

Gazzaniga also had to clear the ball off his goalline after team mate Santiago Bueno played a stray back pass that would have nestled in the bottom corner, while Barca winger Raphinha fired wide when well placed at the back post.