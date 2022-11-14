Germany at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Hansi Flick's 26-man squad?

Germany will be looking to win a fifth World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:

How many players are Germany allowed to take to Qatar?

* Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19.

* Coaches have until Nov. 14 to decide on their final list of 26 players by an 1800 GMT deadline.

Who is in Germany's World Cup 2022 squad?

* Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)