    বাংলা

    Turkey stun Euro 2024 hosts Germany, spoil Nagelsmann's home debut

    The Germans still have a way to go and their leaking defence remains a major cause for concern

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Nov 2023, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2023, 10:48 AM

    Visitors Turkey shocked Euro 2024 hosts Germany 3-2 in a friendly on Saturday to spoil coach Julian Nagelsmann's home debut after taking the job in September.

    The Germans, racing to get a strong team together for next year's tournament on home soil, still have a way to go and their leaking defence remains a major cause for concern.

    The Turks, already qualified for Euro 2024, looked sharp with thousands of their fans in the Olympic stadium, but the hosts eased off after a strong start and an early lead, and the result will do little to fuel German fans' expectations for the tournament next year.

    Nagelsmann, who took over from Hansi Flick, enjoyed a winning debut in October away to the United States before drawing against Mexico.

    "We should have finished off the game in the first 10 minutes," Nagelsmann said. "But from the 25th minute and until the break we did not do much.

    "We have to keep playing on the same level, every player has to do it. Then that quality will come through in the games."

    The Germans took a fifth-minute lead when attacking midfielderKai Havertz, unusually deployed as a left back, converted a Leroy Sane cutback in front of a sold-out 70,000 crowd.

    Sane came close to scoring himself when he saw Turkey keeper Altay Bayindir out of position but his low drive sailed narrowly wide.

    The visitors made the most of a string of defensive errors to hit back and they cut the deficit through Ferdi Kadioglu's powerful shot after he latched on to a deep cross from Abdulkerim Bardakci in the 38th minute.

    Turkey drew level through former Bayern Munich youth player Kenan Yildiz in first-half stoppage time after the 18-year-old was left completely unmarked at the far post.

    Niclas Fuellkrug levelled three minutes after the restart with a low shot following Florian Wirtz's solo run for his 10th goal in 12 internationals for Germany but the Turks refused to settle for a draw.

    Salih Ozcan hit the post and they earned a 70th-minute penalty for a handball by Havertz which Yusuf Sari converted.

    Germany face Austria on Tuesday in another friendly.

    RELATED STORIES
    Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Gibraltar - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - November 18, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their twelfth goal
    France demolish Gibraltar 14-0 in record win
    The French surpass Germany’s 13-0 scoreline in win over San Marino
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the day of the opening of an electrolysis gigafactory in Berlin, Germany November 8, 2023.
    Germany set to double Ukraine military aid
    A European Union plan to spend up to 20 billion euros on military aid for Ukraine is meeting with resistance from EU countries, diplomats said
    German and Israeli national flags are pictured at Berlin's Tegel airport, Germany, January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
    German military exports to Israel up nearly 10-fold
    As of Nov 2, the German government has approved the export of close to 303 million euros' ($323 million) worth of defence equipment to Israel
    People attend a pro-Palestinian demonstration, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen
    Protesters march in major cities to demand Gaza ceasefire
    In London, television footage showed large crowds holding sit-down protests blocking parts of the city centre, before marching to Trafalgar Square

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps