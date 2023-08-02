Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football, the 45-year-old announced on Wednesday, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country.

Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

"That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together," Buffon said in a statement.