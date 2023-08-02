    বাংলা

    Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

    The goalkeeper, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2023, 03:57 PM
    Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football, the 45-year-old announced on Wednesday, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country. 

    Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain. 

    "That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together," Buffon said in a statement.

    Widely regarded as one of the greatest keepers of all time, he ended his career where he started, at Parma who are in the Italian second tier, having struggled with injuries in his final season. 

    Buffon joined Juve from Parma in 2001 and spent most of his career with the club, except for a season at PSG in 2018-19, before returning to Turin and then to Parma in June 2021.

