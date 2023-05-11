Guardiola and treble-chasing Manchester City face balancing act

Pep Guardiola faces a meticulous balancing act in Manchester City's quest for a treble, having to fend off Arsenal in their chase for a third consecutive Premier League title while keeping one eye on their bid for a first Champions League trophy.

City play desperate Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday in what could be a pivotal Premier League game for both teams.

Guardiola's side are just a point clear of Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand, with four matches remaining, and with the Gunners refusing to go away the Spanish manager has little luxury to rest players.

Everton are two points and one place above the relegation zone.