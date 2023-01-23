Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United, say experts

NOT 'RATIONAL MARKET'

United's net debt grew nearly 23% to 515 million pounds in September, but that will not deter potential investors, according to Joyce and Spencer Harris, Associate Professor of Sport Management at the University of Colorado.

"In a rational market, debts of this type would directly influence bids and price," Harris said.

"But the Premier League generally and Manchester United specifically do not represent a rational market."

The club's valuation as a public company peaked at $4.3 billion in 2018 but Joyce said new owners could capitalise on the global fanbase to increase commercial revenue by $200 million and add $1-2 billion to the actual valuation.

"If you're looking at United as a medium-term investment, I don't think there's that huge risk against the valuation they're at today," he added.

"If anything, you could argue they're potentially undervalued if you look at the $5 billion mark."

OLD TRAFFORD INVESTMENT

The Chelsea deal involved the new owners paying 2.5 billion pounds ($3.10 billion) to purchase shares while committing a further 1.75 billion pounds to invest in the club, particularly the stadium.

Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group, said United remain a significant asset but require a lot of investment to return to the top of the pyramid, starting with their Old Trafford stadium.

The biggest club stadium in England seats around 75,000 fans but is considered a relic compared to modern European arenas. Media reports suggest it would cost one to two billion pounds to renovate.

"Compared to other leading clubs, investment into capital projects such as the stadium, the training ground at Carrington and continued investment into the playing squad is very significant," Bridge said.

"There is likely a need for any new investor to consider these at United in the future. So it may well be that the Glazers just feel this is the right time (to sell)."

United have returned to the top four under new manager Erik ten Hag to give the fans renewed hope of competing in the title race for the first time in years.

But Bridge said their resurgence would not help the Glazers drive up the price.

"Any credible investor will look at the long-term picture rather than short-term optics," he added.

"Should they push forward and qualify for the Champions League, then that gives a significant revenue boost and is something investors will keep a keen eye on."