    বাংলা

    PSG sign Skriniar, Asensio on free transfers

    Former Real Madrid attacker Asensio is signed on a three-year deal until 2026, PSG say

    Reuters
    Published : 6 July 2023, 05:14 PM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 05:14 PM

    Paris St Germain have signed defender Milan Skriniar and forward Marco Asensio on free transfers, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Thursday.

    Slovakian Skriniar was signed on a five-year deal, with his Inter Milan contract having expired in June.

    Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017 and made nearly 250 appearances in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup during his time at the club. He also has 60 caps for Slovakia.

    The 28-year-old was linked with a move to PSG in January but the two clubs did not work out a deal before the transfer window closed. Inter had reportedly rejected bids of more than 50 million euros ($54.32 million) for Skriniar last year.

    The centre back's final season in Italy was interrupted by injuries as he missed more than 20 games in all competitions, including the Champions League final when Inter lost to Manchester City.

    "There is always pressure when you join a club like Paris St Germain. I feel it a little bit," Skriniar told PSG's website. "But I feel that I am ready, ready to be part of this very big club.

    "I like pressure. I'm a defender so we know what it's like, you always have to be ready."

    Former Real Madrid attacker Asensio was signed on a three-year deal until 2026, PSG said.

    The Spaniard, who broke out under Zinedine Zidane in the 2016-17 season and scored in Real's 4-1 win against Juventus in that season's Champions League final, had gradually fallen out of favour at the LaLiga club over the last few years.

    The 27-year-old made 51 appearances for Real across all competitions last season, scoring 12 goals, but was used mainly as a substitute.

    Skriniar and Asensio are PSG's first signings of the transfer window, announced a day after the club appointed Luis Enrique as manager to replace Christophe Galtier.

    ($1 = 0.9206 euros)

    RELATED STORIES
    Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Clermont - Parc de Princes, Paris, France - June 3, 2023 Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier before the match
    PSG sack Galtier, appoint Luis Enrique as new coach
    Luis Enrique led Barcelona to a treble in the 2014-15 season while he guided Spain to the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championship
    Football - La Liga - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - May 20, 2023. FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets lifts the trophy alongside his teammates as they celebrate winning La Liga after the match
    Barca to begin LaLiga title defence at Getafe
    The Catalan giants will host the first Clasico of the season against bitter rivals Real Madrid on Oct 29 at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium
    Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - Apr 21, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Angers' Sada Thioub.
    I didn't ask to be sold to Real Madrid: Mbappe
    Real Madrid have courted Mbappe in the past but failed to land the 24-year-old
    Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 13, 2023 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
    Asensio gives depleted Real narrow win over Getafe
    Asensio sealed victory for Real in the 70th minute with a curling shot which deflected off a defender and wrong-footed the goalkeeper before going into the net

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan