Spanish federation boss refuses to resign in kiss scandal, team quit in protest

"Is a consensual peck going to take me out of here? I won't resign. I will fight until the end," said Rubiales, 46, drawing applause from the predominantly male audience.

The government, which cannot sack Rubiales, will seek to have him suspended using a legal procedure before a sports tribunal, the head of the state-run sports council CSD, Victor Francos, told reporters.

"We want all this to be a 'Me Too' of Spanish football," Francos said.

Criticism of Rubiales' behaviour after Spain's win has built throughout the week, and acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz called his speech on Friday "unacceptable".

She wrote on social media: "The government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office."

Acting Equality Minister Irene Montero said the state prosecutor and the CSD should act to protect Hermoso.

FIFA opened disciplinary procedures against Rubiales on Thursday after Hermoso said in a statement her union was working to defend her interests and that such acts should "never go unpunished".

'ATTACKING FEMINISM'

Rubiales' comments on Friday and the applause he received at the event were widely scorned on social media.

In a post on X, journalist Javier Gallego Crudo described the meeting as "an assembly where a man, cornered by his own misogynist actions, ends up attacking feminism... blames the woman and is applauded by other men. No better illustration of patriarchy".

The government said it had started a proceeding to take Sunday's incident before a sports tribunal. If it can be proven that the kiss was non-consensual, Rubiales could even be tried under a sexual violence law introduced by the ruling Socialists last year.

A tribunal would have seven members, three of them women, and Francos said the CSD could suspend Rubiales during the investigation if the tribunal agrees.

Gender issues have become a prominent topic in Spain in recent years. Tens of thousands of women have taken part in street marches protesting sexual abuse and violence.

The coalition government has presided over legal reforms including around equal pay, abortion, sex work and transgender rights.

"This is unacceptable. It´s over. We're with you, teammate Jenni Hermoso," fellow player Alexia Putellas said on X after Friday's federation meeting.

Some male players also protested.