    Fulham fight back to beat Arsenal 2-1

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Dec 2023, 04:36 PM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2023, 04:36 PM

    Fulham fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday when strikes from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid foiled Bukayo Saka's early goal.

    The visitors took the lead five minutes in when Gabriel Martinelli's attempt was parried by keeper Bernd Leno, but the ball fell to Saka who finished from close range.

    Fulham equalised around the half-hour mark with a swift counter when Tom Cairney's cross from the left flank was fired into the net by Jimenez.

    The hosts took the lead at the hour-mark with Willian's corner causing a scramble in the Arsenal box leading to De Cordova-Reid's finish.

    The win ended Fulham's three-game losing streak, as they rose to 13th in the table with 24 points. Arsenal, who were top of the table on Christmas day, have ended the year fourth after going winless in their last three matches.

