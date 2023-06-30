Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Martino said during his introductory press conference on Thursday that both Messi and Busquets had spoken with him about coming to Miami to be successful.

"This happens to us even on a personal level; sometimes we associate the United States, Miami, holidays - this isn't that." he added. "We want to compete... they are not footballers who are going to come here to not compete."

Martino said he started talks with the David Beckham co-owned side even before Messi and Busquets confirmed their moves.

He replaced Phil Neville after the former Manchester United defender was sacked following a dismal run of 10 defeats and five wins left them bottom of the Eastern Conference.

"I always found this opportunity attractive ... let's just say that the presents arrived next," Martino said.