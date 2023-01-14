Qualifier Davis wins in Hobart, Bencic takes Adelaide title

Lauren Davis returned to the winner's circle for the first time in six years after the American qualifier beat Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(0), 6-2 in the final of the Hobart International on Saturday.

Davis, who won her maiden title in Auckland in 2017, came through two qualifiers before storming into the final and won the trophy without dropping a set.

Cocciaretto, 21, had downed former Hobart International and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in three sets to reach the final.

Davis saved two set points in the opening set and then breezed through the tiebreak without dropping a point before breaking early in the second to beat her younger opponent.