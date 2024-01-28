Bayern win 3-2 at Augsburg to move within a point of leaders Leverkusen

Injury-hit Bayern Munich battled to a 3-2 victory at Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Saturday to cut the gap with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen to one point.

First half goals from 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies plus one from the league's top scorer Harry Kane just before the hour took second-placed Bayern to 47 points.

Leverkusen play later at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bayern, whose winger Kingsley Coman suffered a suspected knee ligament injury that could rule him out for some time, conceded two penalties late in the game with Augsburg converting one of them in stoppage time.

"It was an unusual lineup for us with all the injuries and absences," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. "We had a bit of luck at the start. We knew it was going to be tough against them. But then we got better and created lots of chances.

"In the end it got a bit turbulent with the two late penalties. Overall I am satisfied with the attitude and the performance of my team."

The hosts got off to a stronger start and also put the ball in the net before a VAR review cancelled out the goal.