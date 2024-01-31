Japan cruise into Asian Cup quarter-finals with 3-1 win over Bahrain

NO CLEAN SHEET

While Moriyasu was not too concerned about the own goal, Japan have failed to keep a clean sheet in every game at the tournament so far.

"It's true we conceded a goal, every opponent we come up against will analyse us and expose our weak points," Japan skipper Wataru Endo said.

"I know we have to make this right, we have to concentrate for 90 minutes."

However, Ueda made amends for the own goal when he made it 3-1 after quickly evading three Bahrain defenders and as they tried to stop him racing away by pulling his shirt, the striker pulled the trigger from a tight angle to beat the keeper.

The game also saw Kaoru Mitoma make his return from injury and the Brighton & Hove Albion winger sent a buzz around the arena when he made several chances with his agility and speed on the ball, skipping past defenders with sublime ease.

But Japan did not capitalise on his forays into the box while Bahrain keeper Ebrahim Lutfalla also stood firm to deny the east Asian side a fourth goal.

"It was a difficult match, they were stronger, they were better than us technically and physically. They have players with great individual skills," Pizzi said.

"Japan have had the same coach for many years. Even their substitutes had the same quality when they came off the bench."