Room for improvement but Man United ready for new season: Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is pleased with his side's performance in pre-season but said there is still room to improve during the new campaign.

United finished their preparations for the new season with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday after having played friendlies in Australia, Thailand and Norway.

"I think we (have had) a good pre-season. We make good progress. We are ready for the season," said Ten Hag, whose team host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.