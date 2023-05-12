Bayern's Mueller remains key team member even as a substitute: Tuchel

Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Mueller remains a key player for the team even in his current substitute role, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday, refusing to be drawn into speculating about the midfielder's future.

The 33-year-old, who is a rare one-club player after having come through the Bayern youth system, has been left on the bench in recent weeks under Tuchel and has played only minor substitute roles.

He did not start either of their two matches against Manchester City as they were knocked out of the Champions League in the last eight and his lack of game-time has fanned speculation he could be looking for a move away from Munich at the end of the season.