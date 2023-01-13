The BFF has been growing crops on football fields long before the PM pushed people to cultivate fallow land

On Oct 6, 2022, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a press conference where she urged the people not to let even an inch of land go barren or unproductive. She has since repeated this call several times, urging everyone to help shore up food stocks and counter an impending worldwide crisis. Of the various government agencies, the Bangladesh Football Federation is perhaps the only one to have the keen insight to have already been working on it for several years by allowing the cultivation of vegetables on the outfield of Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The vegetable garden at the stadium extends from the athletic track to the fences of the Paltan side gallery of Bangabandhu National Stadium and supplies bottle gourd, eggplant, pumpkin, basella leaf, spinach, and carrot. The garden just shows how fertile the soil of our national stadium is in this arable country of ours and how we can use it to meet our nutritional needs.

The person responsible for the harvest has reportedly claimed that the former administrator had encouraged his ideas and efforts to build the vegetable garden. The project started in 1997 and it took 20 years for the general public to hear about it and, consequently, for the BFF to take any action after it went viral on social media in 2018.

Vegetables are not the only controversy surrounding the BFF.

On-field, the poor performance of the national team, with its failure to pass the group stage in the SAFF Championship four times during the tenure of current BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, has drawn heavy criticism.

Off the field, the allegations of mismanagement and misconduct are alarming.