    বাংলা

    Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award with Mbappe and Benzema

    World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappe and France's 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema feature for the first time among the three finalists

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 03:16 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 03:16 AM

    Argentina forward Lionel Messi is on the shortlist for the FIFA Best Male Player award, joined by Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, football's world governing body announced on Friday.

    Messi could win his second The Best trophy after leading Argentina to their third World Cup title by beating Mbappe's France in last year's final in Qatar, scoring seven goals during the tournament and earning his second Golden ball.

    World Cup Golden Boot winner Mbappe and France's 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Benzema feature for the first time among the three finalists.

    Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas could claim the Best Women's Player award for the second year in a row despite being sidelined since July with a knee injury.

    Forward Beth Mead is also nominated after leading England to the Euro 2022 title as the tournament's leading scorer and best player of the tournament.

    United States forward Alex Morgan, who was a finalist in 2019, completes the list.

    The winners will be announced on Feb 27 during a ceremony in Paris.

    RELATED STORIES
    Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - Jan 14, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a press conference
    Djokovic seeks special permission to enter US, brother says
    Indian Wells tournament director said it would be a 'disgrace' if the Serbian was not allowed to compete at Indian Wells and other tournaments in the US this year
    Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.
    The scoring record is just another jewel in King James's crown
    With an incredible performance, LeBron James made history once again by breaking the 39-year record set by the titanic Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
    Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action.
    Rohit hundred puts India ahead in Test vs Australia
    Replying to Australia's below-par 177, India were 226-5 at tea on the second day
    Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Villarreal v Real Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - January 19, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during the warm up before the match
    Vinicius Jr enjoys warm welcome in Morocco after pain in Spain
    The Real Madrid winger is the most fouled player in Europe's top seven leagues by a big margin

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher