    Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open

    The former world number one won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be favoured to claim a 10th Australian Open crown

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Dec 2022, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2022, 05:42 AM

    Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia on Tuesday, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men's singles title at next month's Australian Open.

    The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

    In November, the Australian government granted the Serbian a visa to travel to the Grand Slam event, saying it had decided to revoke the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after considering all relevant factors.

    Since the cancellation of Djokovic's visa in January 2022, all COVID-related border restrictions have been removed in Australia, including the requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status to enter the country.

    A spokesperson for Tennis Australia confirmed that Djokovic had landed in Adelaide, where he is due to play in the Adelaide International beginning on Sunday.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told reporters that Djokovic would be arriving in Australia and voiced hopes he would be welcomed.

    "I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public," Tiley said.

    "We're a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis, they love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

    "And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that."

    The former world number one won the season-ending ATP Finals last month and will be favoured to claim a 10th Australian Open crown, which would bring him level with Rafa Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles.

    The 2023 Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from Jan 16-29.

