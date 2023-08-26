Real's Vinicius to miss next La Liga game but injury not serious: Ancelotti

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr will be sidelined for their next La Liga game at home to Getafe with a leg muscle problem, coach Carlo Ancelotti after his side won 1-0 at Celta Vigo on Friday.

The 23-year-old could also miss the start of Brazil's World Cup qualifying campaign, having been substituted after 15 minutes. Real face Getafe on Sept. 2 while Brazil host Bolivia six days later before travelling to Peru on Sept. 12.

However, Ancelotti said the injury was not serious, unlike those suffered by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao earlier this season, and he was confident Vinicius would recover in time to return after the international break.