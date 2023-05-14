Gundogan stars as Man City move four points clear at the top

Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday as they moved four points clear of Arsenal atop the Premier League table with an 11th consecutive victory.

With three games remaining, Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing side have 85 points and have a match in hand on Arsenal who play Brighton & Hove Albion later.

Gundogan netted in the 37th minute when he brought down Riyad Mahrez's cross in a crowd of Everton defenders and with his back to goal flicked a blind shot past keeper Jordan Pickford. Haaland headed in Gundogan's cross two minutes later to extend his single-season Premier League scoring record to 36 goals.