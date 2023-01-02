Lukaku hopes to convince Chelsea to extend his stay at Inter

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku said he is hoping to put his injuries and Belgium's premature World Cup exit behind him and return to form for the Italian club in a bid to discuss a permanent move from Chelsea.

Lukaku missed a huge chunk of games in the first half of the season due to hamstring and thigh injuries which affected his return to the national team as Belgium crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage.

The 29-year-old is on loan from Chelsea and sealing a permanent move back to Inter could be difficult as the Premier League side looks to recoup the 97.5 million pounds ($117.50 million) they paid the Serie A club in August 2021.

"Everyone knows what I want. Right now I have to do whatever is necessary with the team to make Inter win and then we can talk to Chelsea," Lukaku told Sky Sport Italy.