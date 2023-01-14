Ruud arrives at Melbourne Park with humble expectations

Casper Ruud reached two Grand Slam finals in a stellar 2022 and is seeded second at the Australian Open but the Norwegian is downplaying his chances at Melbourne Park, saying he will be "more than happy" just to reach the fourth round.

The world number three, who also won three claycourt titles last year, lost to Rafa Nadal in the French Open final before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final and Novak Djokovic in Turin.

Ruud, who faces Tomas Machac in his Melbourne Park opener, told reporters on Saturday he wanted to "stay humble" in terms of his expectations. The 24-year-old said his progress had given him plenty of reasons to believe in himself but knows how it difficult it is to get to major finals year after year.