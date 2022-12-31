We'll never forget him - Brazil mourns loss of football legend Pele

Brazil on Friday mourned the death of one of its brightest stars, football great Pele, with fans and friends paying their respects to the sports icon who died at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for just over a year.

Outside Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele had been undergoing treatment, fans gathered to mourn the loss of one of the greatest ever exponents of the beautiful game, displaying Pele memorabilia on a clothesline by the entrance.

"I'll never forget him, the Brazilian king of football," said 67-year-old Antonio da Paz. "He provided us with joy even in our saddest times."

Pele's death has unified Brazil, a country starkly divided by a bruising presidential election.

Outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who leaves office on Sunday, declared three days of mourning.