Salah proud to equal Fowler’s record in just six years

Robbie Fowler needed 11 seasons in two spells with Liverpool to become sixth among the club's all-time scorers but Mohamed Salah equalled his 183 goals in fewer than six seasons when he struck the winner against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Egyptian striker, 30, surpassed Fowler to become Liverpool's top scorer in the Premier League with 134 goals last month, and he is now also the player with the most left-footed goals in the history of the league, with 108.

Salah, and Fowler, are three goals behind Steven Gerrard, the fifth-highest scorer in Liverpool's history, while Ian Rush leads the list with 346.