    Salah proud to equal Fowler’s record in just six years

    Salah, and Fowler, are three goals behind Steven Gerrard, the fifth-highest scorer in Liverpool's history, while Ian Rush leads the list with 346

    Published : 24 April 2023, 03:44 AM
    Robbie Fowler needed 11 seasons in two spells with Liverpool to become sixth among the club's all-time scorers but Mohamed Salah equalled his 183 goals in fewer than six seasons when he struck the winner against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

    The Egyptian striker, 30, surpassed Fowler to become Liverpool's top scorer in the Premier League with 134 goals last month, and he is now also the player with the most left-footed goals in the history of the league, with 108.

    "The sixth top scorer for Liverpool? It’s good to achieve this number in less than six years. Fowler is a legend for the club, so I’m proud to be equal with him after six seasons. I hope to score more goals and break more numbers," Salah told beIN Sports.

    Although the three-time Premier League top scorer is not having his best season, he has scored 16 goals in the league, behind only Erling Haaland of Manchester City (32), Harry Kane of Tottenham (23) and Brentford's Ivan Toney (19).

    Salah said seventh-placed Liverpool had struggled at the start of the 3-2 victory over Forest, who are battling to avoid relegation.

    "In the first 15 or 20 minutes, we faced difficulty in the game. Thank God, we were able to win and get a positive result... Our focus wasn’t on who scores, the important thing is the good result.

    "For the teams fighting to avoid relegation, these are life-or-death games and all games are difficult,” he added.

    With seven games remaining, Liverpool are six points away from the top four and still aspiring to qualify for the European competitions next season.

