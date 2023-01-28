Caicedo pleads with Brighton for 'record' move after Arsenal bid rejected

Moises Caicedo has asked Brighton & Hove Albion to let him leave after the English south-coast club reportedly rejected a 60-million-pound ($70-million) bid from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Brighton sold Belgian winger Leandro Trossard to Arsenal this month for 27 million pounds. British media reported they were not interested in selling Caicedo too after the 21-year-old impressed in central midfield this season.

The Ecuador international said he was grateful to Brighton and its owner Tony Bloom for giving him the chance to play in the Premier League but did not want to miss out on a "magnificent opportunity".