Holders Senegal through to Cup of Nations finals

Defending champions Senegal, Burkina Faso, South Africa and Tunisia added their names to the list of qualified teams for next year’s African Cup of Nations finals after away successes in Tuesday’s qualifiers.

Senegal, who won the tournament in Cameroon some 14 months ago, beat Mozambique 1-0 away to keep up their 100% record and secure top spot in Group L while a point away for Burkina Faso at Togo in a 1-1 draw was enough for them to progress from Group B.

South Africa scrambled a 2-1 away win over Liberia to join Morocco, who qualified without kicking a ball last week, from Group K.