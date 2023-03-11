    বাংলা

    PSG's Neymar undergoes ankle surgery

    PSG did not provide a timeline for Neymar's return, saying 'the player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment'

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2023, 03:57 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2023, 03:57 AM

    Paris St Germain's Brazil forward Neymar has successfully undergone surgery on his right ankle, the Ligue 1 side announced on Friday.

    Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG's last three games.

    In a post on Instagram this week, Neymar vowed to "come back stronger" after his injury.

    "Neymar Jr was successfully operated on late this morning at the Aspetar Hospital in Doha...," PSG said in a statement.

    The French champions did not provide a timeline for Neymar's return, saying "the player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment."

    Earlier this week, PSG said the injury will keep the Brazil international out for the rest of the season.

    The 31-year-old has twice spent lengthy spells on the sidelines after sustaining metatarsal fractures before PSG's last-16 tie against Real Madrid in 2019 and against Manchester United the following year, with the French side being knocked out of the Champions League on both occasions.

    He did not feature in PSG's 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, which eliminated them from the Champions League.

    PSG are top of the league with an eight-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille. They next travel to 15th-placed Brest on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Football - Coupe de France - Semi Final - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - Mar 4, 2020 Paris St Germain's Neymar
    Neymar to miss struggling PSG's trip to Montpellier
    Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi started together for the first time this year against Reims but managed a draw as they struggle for form
    Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 19, 2023 Paris St Germain's Neymar sustains an injury before being stretchered off
    Neymar ruled out for rest of season
    The Brazilian forward is set to undergo surgery to repair ankle ligaments
    Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Lille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - Feb 19, 2023 Paris St Germain's Neymar down injured after sustaining an injury.
    Neymar's injuries down to PSG's schedule, not bad luck: coach Galtier
    Neymar suffered a sprained ankle during the game against Lille and the club did not provide details on how long he would be unavailable
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Mar 8, 2023 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi reacts.
    No surprise, no lessons learned as PSG exit Champions League early again
    Blind faith in the talent of Mbappe and a handful of others meant PSG were not armed against a Bayern Munich side who secured a 3-0 aggregate victory

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher