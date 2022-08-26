Newcastle sign Swedish striker Isak for club record fee

Newcastle United have signed Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad on a long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Friday, shattering their transfer record to recruit the Sweden striker.

The clubs did not disclose the fee but British media reported Newcastle paid around 59 million pounds ($70.03 million) to sign the 22-year-old.

The fee eclipses the 40 million pounds Newcastle paid for Bruno Guimaraes in January and Joelinton in 2019. Isak is Newcastle's fourth major signing since the close season after Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman.