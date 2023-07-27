Messi's hot Miami start has dramatic impact on MLS Cup odds

Lionel Messi's red-hot start for Inter Miami is doing more than moving the needle for the Leagues Cup viewership numbers.

Never mind that Miami entered the month-long Leagues Cup break mired in dead last in Major League soccer with a 5-14-3 record and 18 points. With Messi's Major League Soccer debut still more than three weeks away, his new team's odds of winning the MLS title are now among the top half of the league at most sportsbooks.

That includes at DraftKings, where Miami is now being offered at +1600 to win the MLS Cup. That's ninth among the 29 MLS teams.