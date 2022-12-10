Argentina fans begin to believe as Messi wills them into World Cup semis

COMPELLING PLAYER

With Neymar out and Ronaldo benched by Portugal, only France's Kylian Mbappe can rival Messi as the tournament's most compelling player.

Every time he got the ball in the first half, a trio of Dutch defenders tried to form a wall around him in an effort to make him pass as soon as possible, but like every defensive tactic thrown at him, it only works for so long.

In the 35th minute he spotted a sliver of daylight and, having spent his time hitherto shuffling from side to side before giving the ball up, he finally got the chance to make an angled run at Nathan Ake as he weighed up his options.

The one he chose couldn't have been better, sliding the ball into the no-man's-land between the Dutch defence and the goalkeeper for Molina to run onto and poke home.

When Marcos Acuna was upended in the box in the second half the raucous crowd began baying for Messi to take the penalty and he didn't disappoint, audaciously firing it home.

Called upon in the shoot-out to repeat the feat, he did so even more coolly before thrusting his arms out in a rare display of emotion, turning to his team mates as if to say: "Now it is up to you."

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rose to the challenge, saving the first two Dutch spot kicks to set the scene for Lautaro Martinez to finish the job with the fifth kick that sparked an ear-splitting roar from the swathes of blue and white clad fans.

There was joy, but the overriding emotion etched on Messi's face as his team celebrated with the fans was relief.

Croatia await - get past them and maybe the fans that haven't always loved him will put him up there with Diego Maradona, but nothing less than victory in the World Cup final will suffice.