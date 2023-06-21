    বাংলা

    Arsenal agree 65 mln-pound deal to sign Havertz from Chelsea: report

    Havertz would be Arsenal's second-most expensive signing

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 03:56 PM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 03:56 PM

    Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for around 65 million pounds ($82.72 million), The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

    The report said personal terms with Havertz have been agreed and the 24-year-old's move across London will see Arsenal pay an initial fee of 62 million pounds with a further three million pounds in add-ons.

    Havertz would be Arsenal's second-most expensive signing after they paid a club-record fee of around 72 million pounds for Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

    Germany international Havertz was signed by Chelsea on a five-year contract in 2020 for around 71 million pounds after two prolific seasons with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

    At Chelsea, he won the Champions League in his first season, scoring the winner in the 2021 final against Manchester City.

    Played in several positions in the front line and midfield, Havertz scored 14 goals in the 2021-22 campaign but he netted only nine times last season as Chelsea struggled to score under three different managers and finished 12th in the table.

    They are looking to offload players in the close season after spending over 600 million euros ($655.74 million) on new signings since they were bought last year by an investment group led by American businessman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

    Arsenal finished second champions Manchester City and have qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

    The north London club are also looking to strengthen their midfield with West Ham United's Declan Rice among their main targets.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - DFB Cup - Final - RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - June 3, 2023 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates their second goal REUTERS
    Chelsea sign French forward Nkunku on six-year deal
    Chelsea did not reveal the financial details of the deal, but British media said it was close to 60 million pounds
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint news briefing with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after an overview of polish made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers in Warsaw, Poland April 5, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
    White House did not inform me of documents leak: Zelensky
    Zelensky said he believes White House not informing him about the leaks is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States
    A group of people are gathered in front of the school entrance next to items taken out of the building after Poland seized the Russian embassy school in Warsaw, Poland, Apr 29, 2023.
    Russia pledges harsh response after Polish 'seizure' of embassy school
    When asked about the incident, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said the building housing the embassy school belonged to the Polish state
    A worker loads a truck with grain at a terminal during barley harvesting in Odesa region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 23, 2022.
    Ukraine starts 2023 grain harvest
    Ukraine is a major global grain grower and exporter, but this year's out is expected to be reduced because of Russia's invasion to around 45 million tonnes from 53 million in 2022

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp