Sharp-shooting Valverde fires unconvincing Real to victory

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde scored a superb second-half goal and Marco Asensio struck late to fire the holders to a 2-0 win at home to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Uruguayan Valverde showed composure to calmly beat a defender with clever footwork on the edge of the area before picking his spot in the bottom corner of the net in the 80th minute.

The 14-times winners gave an underwhelming performance and until Valverde's goal had only managed one shot on target, while Leipzig had created plenty of openings but were not clinical enough in the area.

Real wrapped up the victory with a goal in added time from substitute Asensio, the Spaniard slotting into the net after a lay off from Toni Kroos.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Valverde for opening up a cagey game and said he has been urging the Uruguayan to take more shots.

"What surprised me is how little he scores, he only scored one goal last season. I told him that he has a wand of a foot, he has an incredible shot, and that he has to score at least 10 goals this season," said the Real coach.

He also admitted that his side had been far from their best.