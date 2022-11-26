    বাংলা

    Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw

    The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Nov 2022, 06:58 PM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2022, 06:58 PM

    Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1.

    The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday. They cannot qualify for whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.

