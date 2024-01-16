    বাংলা

    Everton, Forest charged for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules

    The clubs intend to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2024, 07:05 PM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2024, 07:05 PM

    Nottingham Forest and Everton have been charged by the Premier League for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), British media said on Monday.

    "The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution," Nottingham said in a statement quoted by British media.

    "Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process,"

