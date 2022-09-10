Robinson leads England charge in third test at The Oval

Seamer Ollie Robinson took four wickets as England reduced South Africa to 69 for six at lunch on the third morning of the third Test at The Oval on Saturday, with play finally getting under way following an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

Khaya Zondo will resume on 21 and all-rounder Marco Jansen on 17 as South Africa look to rebuild and reach a respectable first innings score in the face of the stifling skill and guile of the home bowling attack.

The first day of the Test was washed out by rain and the second cancelled following the death of the queen, meaning the first ball of the match was only bowled on the third morning.

After a rousing rendition of "God Save The King" - with the vast majority of the crowd singing it for the first time in their lives - there was a long round of applause as images of the queen were shown on screens around the ground.