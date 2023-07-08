    বাংলা

    India confirm men and women teams will compete in Asian Games

    With India gearing up for the 50-overs home World Cup later this year, they would field a second-string men's team in the Asian Games

    Amlan ChakrabortyReuters
    Published : 8 July 2023, 11:07 AM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 11:07 AM

    Cricket powerhouse India confirmed they will send both their men's and women's teams to the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

    Cricket featured twice in the Asian Games but India did not participate either when the country hosted the Games in 2010 or in 2014.

    With India gearing up for the 50-overs home World Cup later this year, they would field a second-string men's team in the Asian Games with opener Shikhar Dhawan as the likely captain.

    "BCCI will send both men's and women's teams to the Asian Games..." board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

    "However, considering the overlap of schedule of the Asian Games with ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, BCCI will select from the players not participating in the World Cup to play in the Asian Games."

    The decision was taken after Friday's apex committee meeting in Mumbai where the world's richest cricket board also decided to upgrade its stadiums beginning with the 10 venues where World Cup matches will be staged this year.

    The BCCI also decided to formulate a policy to prevent early retirements by players to play in lucrative overseas T20 leagues, Shah added.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai, India, Jun 27, 2023.
    De Leede ton guides Netherlands to World Cup qualification
    Netherlands will appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011
    Teary-eyed Tamim brings curtain down on glittering international career
    Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket
    Bangladesh's ODI captain and highest run-getter makes the shock announcement at a media briefing in Chattogram. The BCB has yet to name his successor
    Dream11 and MPL logos are displayed in front of the Indian flag in this Illustration taken September 14, 2022.
    Dream11 to sponsor India team for three years
    The Dream11 logo will be seen on India's jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies this month
    A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai, India, June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    World Cup to begin Oct 5
    The fixtures are revealed by the International Cricket Council during an event in Mumbai

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan