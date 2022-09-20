Rights groups ask sponsors to press FIFA, Qatar on migrant worker compensation

FIFA's partners and World Cup sponsors must urge world football's governing body and the Qatari government to compensate migrant workers who suffered while preparing the nation for the event, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and FairSquare said on Tuesday.

Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population.

Qatari authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters about the rights groups' report.

The government of Qatar has said that its labour system is still a work in progress, but denied a 2021 Amnesty report that thousands of migrant workers were still being exploited.