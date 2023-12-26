Afghan trio sanctioned for prioritising franchise leagues

The Afghan trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq had their annual contracts delayed and permission to play franchise cricket revoked for ignoring "national responsibility", said the country's cricket board.

The players had asked the Afghanistan Cricket Board to be released from central contracts and grant permission to play in leagues abroad, the ACB said, illustrating franchise cricket's growing pull in the game's landscape.

They declined to sign their central contracts "prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility," the ACB said in its statement on Monday.