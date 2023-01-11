Joao Felix will make a difference in front of goal: Potter

"Pierre is fine and he will be in the squad. Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) is also back in training. Christian Pulisic is not ready, he is a couple of months away, we think," Potter said.

"Raheem Sterling is hopefully less than that. Reece James is also back at work."

With Chelsea having won only two of their last 10 games in all competitions, pressure is mounting on Potter to turn things around.

"You have to understand it's part of the job," the English coach said when asked about how he handles the criticism.

"There's always pressure, and the higher you go, especially at a club like Chelsea with such history and tradition, and the demands of it, then of course there is noise and criticism.

"It's everything you'd expect but you've just got to stay strong and keep trying to improve... I do acknowledge that our results haven't been good enough, but we've got to keep moving forward."