Teams fume as Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch

Cricket Australia will conduct a "thorough review" into Sunday's abandoned Big Bash League (BBL) match in Geelong after the Melbourne Renegades-Perth Scorchers clash was called off with 6.5 overs bowled due to safety concerns about the pitch.

Heavy rain at the weekend had seeped under protective covers and left a wet patch at one end of the Kardinia Park wicket but officials cleared the match to go ahead after ground staff scrambled to rectify the situation.

Umpires then suspended play in the seventh over with Perth 30 for two after Josh Inglis was subjected to a torrid, three-ball sequence from paceman Will Sutherland.

Inglis was struck in the groin, played an inside edge and then missed a delivery that ballooned off the pitch and left wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock bemused.