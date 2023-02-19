Gladbach beat 10-man Bayern 3-2 to stretch unbeaten run against them

Borussia Moenchengladbach beat 10-man Bayern Munich 3-2 on Saturday to leave their opponents with a slim advantage atop the Bundesliga and stretch their unbeaten run against the champions to a club-record fifth straight game in all competitions.
The result means Bayern, fresh from Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League Round-of-16 first-leg win at Paris St Germain, have only a one-point lead over second-placed Union Berlin after their second Bundesliga defeat of the season.
Gladbach went ahead through Lars Stindl in the 13th minute after Bayern got off to a nightmare start with Dayot Upamecano bringing down Alassane Plea outside the box and being sent off for his last-man foul in the eighth minute.
Stindl missed a golden chance to double their lead in the 24th when he only had to tap in from close range but sent his shot wide.
Bayern kept going forward and were rewarded in the 35th with Alphonso Davies sprinting down the wing with dazzling speed and cutting back for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to slot in the equaliser with his eighth league goal this term.
Despite coming close with a Joshua Kimmich shot after the restart, Bayern fell behind again when Gladbach outplayed the visitors' outnumbered defence with a quick passing move and Jonas Hofmann completed it with a cool finish in the 55th.
Substitute Marcus Thuram made sure of the three points, after finishing off an almost identical move down the right before Mathys Tel pulled back a goal for Bayern in added time.
"We started really well in the first seven minutes and we had two, three chances and should have been 2-0 up. It was undoubtedly our best start of the year but then came the red card and the goal but we still equalised," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.
"In the second half we had the game under control and we were the better side despite being a man down. But then we conceded again and then it was difficult to come back again.
"In the end we ran out of power for that lucky punch as we had also played with 10 men in Paris."
The Foals, who have become Bayern's bogeyman team in the league, have now claimed 10 wins against Bayern since the 2011/12 season. No other Bundesliga club has more than five in the same period.
Bayern have 43 points after 21 games, with Union Berlin on 42 from 20 before they host Schalke 04 on Sunday. Freiburg, 2-0 winners at VfL Bochum, are fourth on 40, with RB Leipzig a point behind in fifth following their 3-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg
Gladbach climbed to eighth place on 29.