Gladbach beat 10-man Bayern 3-2 to stretch unbeaten run against them

Borussia Moenchengladbach beat 10-man Bayern Munich 3-2 on Saturday to leave their opponents with a slim advantage atop the Bundesliga and stretch their unbeaten run against the champions to a club-record fifth straight game in all competitions.

The result means Bayern, fresh from Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League Round-of-16 first-leg win at Paris St Germain, have only a one-point lead over second-placed Union Berlin after their second Bundesliga defeat of the season.

Gladbach went ahead through Lars Stindl in the 13th minute after Bayern got off to a nightmare start with Dayot Upamecano bringing down Alassane Plea outside the box and being sent off for his last-man foul in the eighth minute.

Stindl missed a golden chance to double their lead in the 24th when he only had to tap in from close range but sent his shot wide.

Bayern kept going forward and were rewarded in the 35th with Alphonso Davies sprinting down the wing with dazzling speed and cutting back for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to slot in the equaliser with his eighth league goal this term.