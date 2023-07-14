Barcelona and Manchester United have been fined by UEFA for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, European football's governing body said on Friday.

Barcelona have been fined 500,000 euros ($561,000) for wrongly reporting "profits on disposal of intangible assets" in 2022.

United have been fined 300,000 euros for "minor break-even deficits".

"While disappointed by the outcome, Manchester United accepts this fine for what UEFA acknowledges to be a minor technical breach of its previous Financial Fair Play rules," United said in a statement to British media.