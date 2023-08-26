    বাংলা

    Inter Miami coach: Uncertain if Lionel Messi makes MLS debut today

    Gerardo Martino said Messi is fatigued after the 36-year-old played every minute of Miami's past six matches

    Reuters
    Published : 26 August 2023, 04:55 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2023, 04:55 AM

    Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino would not commit to superstar Lionel Messi making his Major League Soccer debut in Saturday night's road match against the New York Red Bulls.

    Martino said Messi is fatigued after the 36-year-old played every minute of Miami's past six matches, including the club's run to the Leagues Cup title and a US Open Cup semifinal win over FC Cincinnati that required overtime.

    "It is inevitable that we will not have him at some point," Martino said Friday, adding that the staff needed to assess how Messi felt after practice.

    Messi joined Miami in July and came off the bench in his debut July 21, the Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul of Mexico. He scored 10 goals in the club's seven Leagues Cup matches and had two assists in the win over Cincinnati.

    As a result of the schedule, Saturday is Messi's first chance to play in a regular-season MLS match. Ticket prices at the Red Bulls' arena in Harrison, NJ, have reportedly skyrocketed on the secondary market.

    "I understand the expectations the rest of the world has to watch him, and that is undeniable," Martino said. "But I cannot act based on that because then I would risk doing things wrong."

    Another consideration for Martino is Miami's playoff prospects. Though Messi has already helped Miami win its first trophy of any kind, he joined a club in last place in the Eastern Conference (5-14-3, 18 points), 14 points out of a playoff spot with 12 matches to go.

    RELATED STORIES
    Aug 19, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball against Nashville SC during the first half for the Leagues Cup Championship match at GEODIS Park.
    Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title
    The Argentine football star opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal since joining the team
    Aug 15, 2023; Chester, PA, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Union during the first half at Subaru Park.
    Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have trophy in sight vs Nashville SC
    Miami will have to earn it the hard way against Nashville, a club that has taken a more measured but just as successful approach to its early life in MLS
    Aug 6, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) in action during the game between FC Dallas and Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium.
    Lionel Messi speaks: MLS on rise, turf matches OK
    Messi said that MLS has "every opportunity" to rise to the level of competition he experienced throughout his career in Europe
    Aug 6, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) in action during the game between FC Dallas and Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium.
    Messi's MLS debut pushed back due to Leagues Cup progress
    Messi's first MLS match could be at the New York Red Bulls on Aug 26

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps