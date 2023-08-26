Inter Miami coach: Uncertain if Lionel Messi makes MLS debut today

Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino would not commit to superstar Lionel Messi making his Major League Soccer debut in Saturday night's road match against the New York Red Bulls.

Martino said Messi is fatigued after the 36-year-old played every minute of Miami's past six matches, including the club's run to the Leagues Cup title and a US Open Cup semifinal win over FC Cincinnati that required overtime.

"It is inevitable that we will not have him at some point," Martino said Friday, adding that the staff needed to assess how Messi felt after practice.