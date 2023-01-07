Man City edge closer to Arsenal as Chelsea’s dreams of Champions League football slip away

Chelsea's chances of qualifying for the Champions League continue to dwindle after a humiliating defeat at Stamford Bridge, but Manchester City are once again on Arsenal’s tail in the Premier League race.

Pep Guardiola must have felt like a general heading into Friday's game, which was full of surprises. His team left Chelsea and Graham Potter on edge with three separate switcheroos. Guardiola's unconventional 3-2-4-1 style caused an immediate stir when he moved his famous left-back, Cancelo, to the top of the right wing.

The formation was intended to dominate the middle and disrupt their opposition, but City ended up perplexing themselves. During the first half, the team appeared fragmented, with Foden staying at the top left and Rodri occasionally shifting back to defence. City didn't have firm footing until the 38th minute, when Haaland sprang to life after a pass from Gündogan, but ended up blazing his effort over the bar.

At the half, Guardiola made two substitutions, replacing Cancelo and Walker with Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji. They looked more coordinated afterwards, but it was Guardiola’s next two alterations in the 59th and 60th minutes - replacing Bernardo Silva with Riyad Mahrez and Foden with Jack Grealish – that paid off. The two had barely been on for three minutes when Grealish set up Mahrez with a precise low cross, and the Algerian captain swooped in to score, putting City ahead.