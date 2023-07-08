    বাংলা

    De Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

    The Spaniard, who joined United in 2011 when Alex Ferguson was manager, was the current squad's longest-serving player having made nearly 550 appearances

    Reuters
    Published : 8 July 2023, 04:31 PM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 04:31 PM

    David De Gea has left Manchester United following the end of his contract, with the Spanish goalkeeper penning a farewell message to the Premier League club's fans on Saturday after 12 seasons with the Old Trafford side.

    De Gea's contract expired on June 30 but at the time the club said they were still in discussions with the 32-year-old shot-stopper over an extension.

    The Spaniard, who joined United in 2011 when Alex Ferguson was manager, was the current squad's longest-serving player having made nearly 550 appearances.

    "I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters," De Gea wrote on Instagram.

    "I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club."

    De Gea won the Premier League in his second season with the club -- Ferguson's last as manager -- while he also won the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

    He also won the Golden Glove for most clean sheets in a season twice, the second coming in the 2022-23 campaign as United finished third and qualified for the Champions League.

    But the four-time club player of the year had come under the spotlight for shortcomings and errors in recent years.

    The former Atletico Madrid keeper was one of the highest-paid players at United according to British media, but he has not featured for Spain since 2020.

    United have been linked with a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

    "It's been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn't think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together," De Gea said.

    "Now, it's the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings."

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - Jun 19, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action
    Warner bats through pain to move closer to Sydney farewell
    The 88-ball Lord's innings helped Australia to a dominant 339 for five at the close of play and was achieved despite the opener struggling with injuries
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 19, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action
    Australia need 281 for victory
    England reached 155 for five at lunch for a lead of 162 but Australia wrestled control when Bairstow, Stokes and Ali all fell in the afternoon session
    Football - Premier League - Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - May 28, 2023
    Everton survive, Leicester, Leeds relegated
    Villa grab the last European Conference League spot with a 2-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion
    Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - May 20, 2023 Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Bruno Fernandes REUTERS/David Klein
    United beat Bournemouth to close on Champions League
    They move on to 69 points in fourth place in the table, behind Newcastle United

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan